Students In Hot Soup After Sexually Abusing Form 1 Learner During Break Time

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Republic Police has voiced serious apprehension regarding the escalating incidences of school-related pupil misconduct during learning sessions.

This follows an incident at a school in Waterfalls, Harare, where two Form 2 students were reported to have sexually assaulted a Form 1 learner on the school premises during the break period.

Authorities disclosed that the three students were consuming beer in violation of school regulations during the designated break time.

“The ZRP is concerned with reports of students who are drinking beer at school premises and urges school authorities to monitor the students even when they are at break or lunch at school grounds. On 25/09/23 a Form One female student was sexually abused by a Form Two male student following a beer drinking spree with other students during break time at the school grounds in Waterfalls, Harare,” the police said.

