Warriors Arrive Safely In Botswana

Spread the love

THE Zimbabwe senior national football team, the Warriors are now in Botswana ahead of an Independence Cup showdown with the hosts on Sunday.

The Warriors left Harare this Wednesday morning and are set to battle with the Zebras in the neighbouring country’s 57th Independence Anniversary.

Thubelihle Jubane of Sheasham, Manica Diamonds’ Trevor Mavhunga and Clive Ndavei of Yadah have been roped in to balance the numbers with each team providing a maximum of two players.

This comes after Dynamos captain Frank Makarati, Highlanders defender Andrew Bemba and Chicken Inn defensive midfielder Shepherd Mhlanga were withdrawn to participate in the Chibuku Super Cup quarterfinals set for this weekend.

Zimbabwe’s match against Botswana will be Head Coach Baltermer Brito’s first assignment ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers set for October.-ZBC News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...