Luton Town Boss Hails Nakamba

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards has showered Marvelous Nakamba with praises for his work rate.

The Zimbabwean international has been one of the standout stars at Luton this season despite the team struggling in the early stages of the campaign.

The midfielder also played a big role in the Hatters’ promotion to the top flight last term after initially joining on loan from Aston Villa in January.

Edwards said, as quoted by Luton Today website: “I love that saying, 70 percent of the world is covered by water, the other 30 percent by Marvelous Nakamba, I love that.

“I saw that again the other day, I was laughing to myself, as he’s brilliant.

“He’s some man, he just goes about his business in a real humble way.

“His performance was top the other day, really, really influential.

“He does the stuff that people won’t always see, and doesn’t want all the praise for it either, he just gets on and is a real top player, a top, top guy.”

Nakamba has started in all seven league matches this season and has so far clocked 630 minutes on the field.-Soccer24 News

