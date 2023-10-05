Tatenda Mavetera Gets Powerful Post

By Tatenda Mavetera ICT Minister

As current Chairperson of Pan African Postal Union(PAPU) , I have a keen interest and zeal on the development compartmentalised around the globe with emphasis on ensuring that our Zim Post and its ancillary services become the Centre of E- Commerce and Digitization.

This requires great collaboration and coordination with other countries for goods will be moving from country to country.

It is imperative to note the Postal sector is not dormant, but going through a robust transformation through new technologies and innovation with digitization. We should thrive on enhancing E- Commerce, Digital Financial services , oral digital technology to promote efficiency and traceability on courier services towards a digital Economy.

I am therefore through my Ministry geared to unlock untapped opportunities presented by a digital postal system for the betterment of Industry and Commerce.

