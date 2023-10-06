Mnangagwa ‘Blueticked’ By A South African Cop In Musina

In a jaw-dropping incident that has sent shockwaves across the region, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa was humiliated and blatantly ignored by a South African police officer during his border post tour with Cyril Ramaphosa.

Video footage capturing the callous encounter shows Mnangagwa, standing side by side with Ramaphosa, attempting to extend a courteous greeting to the South African officer. However, she callously bypassed him and it was only after President Ramaphosa intervened and introduced her to Mnangagwa.

Watch video of the incident below…

