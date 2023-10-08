It Never Rains For Prophet T Freddy As Glen View Residents Demand Compensation For Destroyed Sweet Potatoes

By A Correspondent| The demolition of Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder Prophet T Freddy’s house in Glen View has stirred up mixed reactions among the local residents.

Despite having proper council papers including compliance certificates, the Harare City Council proceeded to to demolish his property on September 28.

However the city’s Deputy mayor Kudzai Kadzombe publicly confirmed that the affected beneficiaries will be compenstated and relocated.

The announcement and some series of meetings between the council officials and the man of cloth has however been met with mixed feelings by Glenview residents.

During the demolition, some Glen View residents were observed celebrating the destruction.

On the day of demolitions, residents reportedly looted the prophet’s various items that include furniture, batteries, inverters, sliding gates and meter taps among other things.

One resident allegedly sold the gates, hoping to make a fortune.

These acts of looting raise questions about the morality of certain residents.

In other attempt by the residents to milk and frustrate the man of cloth, neighbours who used to cultivate sweet potatoes (mbambaira) on the land before it was allocated to Prophet T Freddy are now claiming compensation.

Retired Colonel Njiva last week filed a complaint against Prophet T Freddy, accusing him of malicious damage to property.

Njiva alleges that the Prophet destroyed his car park guard room and barbed wire upon occupying his allocated stand years back.

An investigation by this publication shows that the guard room was not originally located within Prophet T Freddy’s allocated stand.

It appears that Njiva’s bitterness stems from the Harare City Council’s decision to remove his temporary car park after allocating it to the Prophet for Residential purposes .

“That is a desperate attempt to get money or may be to frustrate him. Remember he was the last person to build here, the said guardroom and fence was not even in his stand and to make matters worse these car park owners had a meeting with council officials where they were told that it was a residential area and they needed to remove their properties…..saka hapana nyaya kuzama kutsvaga Mari uku,” a resident fumed.

An anonymous neighbor suggests that Prophet T Freddy should consider relocating from Glen View due to the apparent enemity he faces considering that his church was also demolished in 2020 in the same area.

This viewpoint reflects a broader sentiment that the Prophet may have enemies throughout the community.

While some residents celebrated the incident, others question the motives behind the demolition and expressed concerns over the Prophet’s safety.

