Condolences pour in for talented musician Garry Mapanzure

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwean musician Garry Mapanzure (25) has died.

Mapanzure succumbed to injuries sustained from last night’s accident in Masvingo, which claimed two lives on the spot.

We publish below condolence messages as Zimbabweans mourn the talented young musician:

Fadzayi Mahere: SINCERE CONDOLENCES to the family and loved ones of Garry Mapanzure on his tragic passing. We mourn the loss of a talented artist who brought so much light to the world through his music. May he rest in peace. #Pindirai

