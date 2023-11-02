CCC vs Tshabangu | Verdict Loading 5 Days

High Court Judge Reserves Judgment in CCC MPs vs. Sengezo Tshabangu Case

By Court Reporter | In a high-stakes legal battle, High Court Judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi has reserved judgment in the case involving the recalled CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change) MPs versus the so-called “interim Secretary General,” Sengezo Tshabangu. The judgment, eagerly anticipated by all parties involved, is expected to be delivered before the 7th of November 2023, which coincides with the set day for the nomination court.

Sengezo Tshabangu Instructing Attorney Nqobile Sithole

The controversy revolves around a letter submitted by Sengezo Tshabangu, in his capacity as the “interim Secretary General,” recalling several CCC legislators. Tshabangu’s move to recall these MPs has ignited a legal dispute, with the legislators vehemently opposing their removal from office.

High Court Judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi has reserved judgment between th recalled @CCCZimbabwe MPs vs " interim SG" Sengezo Tshabangu



The judgement is expected to be delivered before the 7th of November 2023 which is the set day for the nomination court #OpenParlyZW pic.twitter.com/aTJYMDoIHY — Open Parly ZW (@OpenParlyZw) November 2, 2023

Tshabangu’s features on the ZANU PF-controlled ZBC TV prime time, has raised suspicions of political influence and bias in his actions. The CCC MPs have filed a lawsuit against Tshabangu, challenging the legitimacy of the recall and questioning the motives behind it.

Of particular interest in this case is Justice Munamato Mutevedzi himself, who is presiding over the matter. He is the same judge who handled the controversial prosecution of the alleged killers of Tapiwa Makore, a 7-year-old boy from Murehwa. Given his involvement in high-profile cases and his connection to ZANU PF, there are concerns about potential biases that might affect the outcome of this legal battle.

The outcome of this case has significant implications for the CCC and the upcoming political landscape in Zimbabwe. As the judge deliberates and prepares to render his judgment, the eyes of the nation remain fixed on this pivotal legal showdown. The hope is that the judgment will be based on the principles of justice and fairness, regardless of any perceived affiliations. Stay tuned for updates as this story unfolds.

