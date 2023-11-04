Zanu PF In Bid To Steal CCC Seats

Spread the love

ZANU PF is set to hold its primary elections this Saturday in preparation for the by-elections scheduled for the 9th of December.

This comes after nine National Assembly seats fell vacant after the recall of Citizen for Coalition of Change legislators.

The ruling ZANU PF party announced the date for the primary elections at a media briefing in Bulawayo this Friday.

“As ZANU PF, we are going to have primaries for the by-elections and these will be held this Saturday,” said the party’s national commissar, Mike Bimha.

The ruling party is confident of victory based on its strong party structures.

“We are always confident that we will emerge victorious because we have strong party structures,” Bimha said.

The primary elections will be held in constituencies which include Cowdray Park, Mpopoma, Mzilikazi, Lobengula- Magwegwe, Lupane East, Beitbridge West, except for Bulawayo South, Nketa, Mabvuku Tafara and Binga North constituencies.- State Media

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...