CCC will not win rigged elections

By Nomusa Garikai| “What will be the nature of the NTA and from which party will these so called technocrats come from? I think you need to write an article solely clarifying your NTA idea.

According to Jonso ZANU PF cannot and will not reform itself out of power. In Africa any NTA is naturally headed by the army and in Zimbabwe’s case we know who controls the levers of power and that person is now an ex officio member of the Politburo,” commented Prudence Paula Tete.

You are right, Zanu PF will never reform itself out of office or ever allow any meaningful democratic reforms to be implemented to dismantle the now well established Zanu PF autocracy. If Zanu PF is in the new GNU or NTA, we can be certain of one thing they will be there to throw the spinner in the works at every opportunity.

Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC had the golden opportunity to implement the democratic reforms during the 2008 to 2013 GNU. Mugabe bribed them with the trappings of high office, the ministerial limos, very generous salaries and allowances, a US$4 million mansion for Tsvangirai himself, etc., etc. It worked! No even the constant nagging by SADC leaders such as Minister Lindiwe Zulu could get MDC leaders to implement even one token reform.

MDC leaders have managed to get away with the treasonous betrayal of failing to implement even one reform because most Zimbabweans had no clue the primary purpose of the GNU was to implement reforms. They did not know what the reforms are much less how they are implemented. Even to this day most people do not know what the reforms are much less that MDC/CCC leaders sold out.

MDC/CCC have taken full advantage of the people’s ignorance to create the narrative the nation does not need reforms implemented because they, the opposition, have devised winning in rigged elections strategies. “God is in it!” Chamisa has often argued. The ignorant and gullible public have swallowed the hook, sinker and line.

How anyone would give up their right to free and fair elections for the oxymoronic promise of winning rigged elections, beggars belief; especially after 43 years of Zanu PF mafiosi rigging elections!

Nelson Chamisa and his CCC friends are not interested in implementing any reforms but they also know they will not win rigged elections. They have been participating in flawed elections knowing this will give Zanu PF legitimacy; they did care as long as they win a few gravy train seats making them the country’s main opposition.

MDC/CCC know that 43 years of gross mismanagement and rampant corruption have left the country in economic ruins and the people desperate for change. They will wait for Zanu PF to burn the country down or for the people to risk all in violent protests, which ever comes first, to deliver power to them in a silver platter.

If CCC ever got into power, their number one priority would be to consolidate their hold on power by making sure the key players in the Zanu PF autocracy switch their allegiance to CCC. Indeed, one of the reasons MDC failed to implement any meaning reforms during the 2008 GNU was the belief MDC could talk the top brass in the Army, Police and CIO to switch by promising them all the benefits they were getting from Zanu PF!

The solution for Zimbabwe must be a NTA composed of technocrats who can be trusted to implement all the reforms. This is not viable solution only because many people fear that Zanu PF will make the country ungovernable. The only relevant question one must therefore ask is: Are we going to let Zanu PF hold this nation to ransom?

