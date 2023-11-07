DeMbare Drop Crucial Points

DYNAMOS failed to capitalize on Ngezi Platinum’s loss after being held to a goalless draw by Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium this Sunday.

Unaware of the proceedings at the Colliery Stadium, Dynamos missed out on a golden opportunity to renew their chance of clinching the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title after failing to find the back of the net against Black Rhinos.

Despite enjoying the home advantage, Dynamos fired blanks against Black Rhinos to miss up on a valuable set of three points which would have been useful in their title push, as runaway log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars fell to Hwange by a goal to nil.

Had Dynamos won they would have cut the gap between them and the Mhondoro-based club to five points, but with their nil-all draw, they are still seven points adrift off Ngezi with four games to go.

Meanwhile, at Babourfields Stadium Highlanders and CAPS United could not be separated as both sides settled for a one-all draw in Bulawayo.

A long-range strike from Rodrick Chinyengetere gave CAPS United the bragging rights before the break, but Brito’s charges did not give up as Mason Mushore got the equalizer in the second half to deny Makepekepe the three points.

The attendance of the match was relatively lower, possibly because both teams are nowhere near the top.

Before the match both sides had been poor in front of goal although CAPS United had scored ten times better than their opponents, their recent record in front of goal has been poor, hence the match was not expected to produce a lot of goals.

With the other three fixtures only registering three goals, Yadah took responsibility for lighting up the matchday with a six-nil drubbing of ZPC Kariba.

With both sides still facing the risk of relegation, Yadah showed their desire to stay in the top flight as they moved to 13th on the log standings whilst Kariba dropped two places down.

