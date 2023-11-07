Tshabangu Follows Chamisa To The Nomination Court, Demands CCC Leader’s Head

By James Gwati-Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-proclaimed secretary general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has directed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to reject the nomination papers of MPs aligned with Nelson Chamisa.

These MPs, were recently recalled by him from Parliament and have today filed their nomination papers for the upcoming December 9 by-elections under the CCC banner.

Tshabangu Orders ZEC To Disqualify Chamisa MPs

Tshabangu vehemently asserted that these individuals, by using the party’s name and symbols, these MPs were in clear violation of legal mandates.

He stressed that utilising the party’s symbols and claims to represent the CCC is unauthorised and should be promptly discarded by the ZEC.

“The Nomination Court closes at 4pm today and ZEC has the administrative authority to enforce that court order. The court was clear on how party procedures go and we will be surprised if their papers are accepted on the basis of representing CCC. If ZEC accepts those individuals, we are not going to hesitate to seek recourse through the normal legal processes but for now. We await for 4pm,” said Mr Tshabangu.

This raises questions about who is behind Tshabangu’s actions.

