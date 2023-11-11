Ngirozi Yehondo Silent Killer Returns Home

By A Correspondent

Controversial dancehall star Silent Killer is returning home after a successful trip to the United Kingdom.

Silent Killer’s real name is Jimmy Mudereri.

He has been making Zimdancehall music as early as 2011. The popular chanter uses the tagline Ngirozi Yehondo .

“Silent Killer Ngirozi yehondo on his way back home, kudzoka kunyika yakadhakwa kudarika iye his mother land Zimbabwe,” Zimdancehall Experts said in a statement.

