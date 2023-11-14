Tribute To Rahman Gumbo

TRIBUTES continue to pour in for Rahman “Dr Rush” Gumbo, the legendary footballer and coach who died this Friday at a Francistown hospital in Botswana.

With a career spanning two decades, and a show of great sportsmanship as a player and coach, Rahman Gumbo, who was called to be with the Lord on Friday, has been remembered as a man who played an integral role in Zimbabwean football, having played for, and coached the national team, other local teams and football teams beyond Zimbabwean borders.

Family spokesperson, Mr Zebulon Mhlanga described Rahman as a charming person who loved and was loved by the people.

“Soccer legends came to pay their tributes following the death of Rahman and this goes to show that he was indeed an influential person not only in football but the society as well. He was quite a character, he was charming and a people’s person. His loss is greatly felt,” he said.

Having played with Rahman in their prime years, former Highlanders player Lawrence Phiri said the football fraternity has lost greatly as Gumbo was an exceptional team player.

Phiri said, “From the very first time I saw Rahman; I knew he was destined to be a great man which is why I facilitated his entry into Highlanders. He was a very good team player, and he represented Zimbabwe very well even in the international scene. He will be greatly missed.”

Friend and former manager for the late football star Omega Sibanda was at a loss for words, reiterating that Rahman was a good friend on and off the field.

“Rush was my very good friend and I was his manager when he was still a player. We were even business partners, I do not know what will be of me without my good friend,” said Sibanda.

Messages from different football clubs and the football fraternity have been pouring in for the legend “Rush” as he was affectionately known, a clear indication that he indeed etched his name in the annals of Zimbabwean football history.

