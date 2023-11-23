Man hauled to court over US$128k robbery

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A 22 year old Harare man appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly teamed up with his accomplices and robbed a motorist of US$128 932 cash.

Learnmore Chiko appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who remanded him in custody to December 14 this year.

It is the State’s case that on an unknown date, Chiko together with Roy Pedzisai Jambaya, George Mapudzi, Massat Chikomo and Justice Chigayo, who are still at large, hatched a plan to rob Bethel Jiri.

The court heard that on the night of August 21 this year, the group armed themselves with wheelspanners and pursued Jiri as she collected cash from two shops.

The accused blocked Jiri at the intersection Bute/Leopold Takawira Street in Harare with Nissan Caravan and Toyota Corolla vehicles.

It is further alleged that the group smashed the rear passenger windows with wheelspanners and stole US$128 932 stashed in two boxes on the back seat and sped off.

However, detectives from the CID Homicide on September 5 were informed that Chiko was involved in the robbery and they detained him at ZRP Mutasa.

Chiko was interviewed and confirmed his involvement in the robbery. He also told the police that he had used his share to buy a Honda Fit vehicle.

Chiko’s co-accused, Jambaya, has already been arrested and he is in remand awaiting trial. NewsDay

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...