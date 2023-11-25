Chevrons Shine

ZIMBABWE got their T20 World Cup qualifying campaign back on track in emphatic fashion after beating minnows Tanzania by nine wickets in their second match of the tournament in Windhoek, Namibia this Thursday.

Zimbabwe kicked off their campaign on the wrong foot after losing to hosts Namibia by seven wickets this Wednesday.

That was all forgotten a day later after thumping Tanzania by nine wickets.

The Chevrons went into the match in search of nothing short of victory to enhance their chances of qualifying for next year’s T20 World Cup which will be co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies.

The Chevrons used the pressure to work in their favour after putting minnows Tanzania in their place.

Tanzania batted first and were restricted to just 96 runs for nine in 20 overs.

Fast bowler, Richard Ngarava set the platform with three wickets before captain, Sikander Raza chipped in with another three wickets.

With their opponents having struggled for runs, the Chevrons batsman came out to capitalise and they duly delivered.

Openers; Innocent Kaia and Tadiwanashe Marumani started briskly before Kaia was dismissed for 21 runs.

Veteran Sean Williams then joined Marumani on the crease and the pair chased down the target in just 10 overs.

The victory was Zimbabwe’s first at a tournament where the top two teams will progress to next year’s T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe face Uganda in their third match of the tournament on Sunday.

In other matches, Kenya beat Nigeria by four wickets in a tight match that was decided by the penultimate ball.

