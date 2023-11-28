SA’s R37million Border Fence Pulled Down By Zimbos Fleeing Ramaphosa’s Sanctions Fake News

By Dorrothy Moyo | ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, on a visit to the Zimbabwe border yesterday, reveals a compromised fence which cost R37million during the COVID pandemic allowing unrestricted access. Mashaba vows to address immigration issues if elected president, proposing a ban on ZANU PF officials and freezing their assets in South Africa.

They said I was lying?



South Africa, see for yourself. #BorderTour pic.twitter.com/vmOWJfmo8c — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 27, 2023

Mashaba accuses Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC party of funding alleged war crimes by Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ZANU PF, pointing to violations of High Court orders.

Let those who call for a bordersless Africa try it somewhere else first, not here in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/1KtDRE37vL — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 27, 2023

The ANC stands accused of using South African taxpayer money for this support, as reported on state television, ZBC. The question arises: Is Herman Mashaba justified in his criticism of the ANC’s alleged involvement in sponsoring ZANU PF activities? The situation raises concerns about the impact on immigration and regional stability.

