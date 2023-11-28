“We are on top of the game”: ZEC

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) say they are on top of the game as preparations for the impending by-elections for the National Assembly and local authorities set for December 2 and 9 gather momentum.

A total of 266 150 ballot papers have been printed for the National Assembly by election which is expected to serve at least 248 347 voters with 99 150 ballot papers printed for the local authorities set for December 9.

For the local authority by-election set for December 2, a total of 2 850 ballot papers have been printed.

In an interview this morning, ZEC deputy chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa said they have put everything in place to make sure the by-elections are held successfully.

“We are on top of the game with all the necessary apparatus to conduct the by-elections already in place. Ballot papers have been printed,’’ said Ambassador Kiwa.

The National Assembly by-elections will be held in Beitbridge West, Binga North, Bulawayo South, Cowdray Park, Lobengula-Magwegwe, Lupane East, Mabvuku-Tafara, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi and Nketa constituencies.

In Lobengula-Magwegwe, Zanu PF will be represented by Cde Menziwa Dube, while the CCC has split its support by fielding double candidates, Mr Eric Gono and Mr Tendai Chitura Nyathi. In Bulawayo South, Cde Raj Modi will represent Zanu PF, while CCC will be represented again by two candidates, Mr James Sithole and Ms Nicola Jane Watson.

In Cowdray Park constituency, Zanu PF will be represented by Cde Aurther Mujeyi, while CCC will be represented by double candidates, Mr Vusimuzi Chirwa and Mr Pashor Raphael Sibanda. In Mpopoma-Mzilikazi, Zanu PF candidate Cde Dzingai Kamamba faces twin CCC candidates Mr Desmond Makaza and Mr Charles Moyo, Mr Blessings Sibanda and independent candidate Mr Pardon Tapfumaneyi. In Nketa constituency, Zanu PF candidate Cde Albert Tawanda Mavunga will battle it out with Mr Luckmore Gwetu of DOP, and the typical twosome from CCC, Mr Obert Manduna and Mr Ambrose Sibindi.

For Mabvuku-Tafara constituency, businessman Cde Pedzai Sakupwanya of Zanu PF will battle it out with CCC candidate Mr Munyaradzi Febion Kufahakutizwi.

Zanu PF candidate Cde Chineke Muchimba will contest CCC candidates Mr Dubeko Prince Sibanda and Ms Judith Sibanda in Binga North.

In Lupane East constituency, Zanu PF candidate Cde Phathisiwe Machangu will battle it out with Mr Davis Nyathi and Mr Bright Vanya Moyo of CCC. Cde Thusani Ndou of Zanu-PF will contest in Beitbridge West with Mr Blessing Choeni and Mr Morgan Ncube of CCC, Mr Blessing Brendan Dube (Independent) and Ms Thoriso Moyo of Zapu.

The December 9 by elections were precipitated by the recall of 14 legislators, including six elected through proportional representation, as well as nine senators and 17 councillors.

Meanwhile, Parliament has announced the recall by CCC interim Secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu of another six National Assembly legislators and seven others elected through proportional representation.

The affected MPs are Mr Admore Chivero (Chegutu West), Mr Stephen Chatiza (Goromonzi West), Mr Gift Siziba (Pelandaba), Mr Tapfumaneyi Madzimbauto (Seke), Mr Oliver Mutasa (Zvimba East), Mr Amos Chibaya (Mkoba North), Ms Emma Muzondiwa (Midlands proportional representative), Mr Machirairwa Mugidho (Masvingo proportional representative), Ms Constance Chihota (Mashonaland East proportional representative), Ms Monica Mukwada (Manicaland proportional representative), Ms Sekai Muungani (Midlands proportional representative), Ms Linnet Mazingaidzo (Harare proportional representative) and Ms Daphane Gutsa (Mashonaland East proportional representative). The Herald

