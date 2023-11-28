Will Mnangagwa Keep Wiwa In Prison After High Court Ruling?

Statement by the Citizens Coalition for Change

INJUSTICE: We have consistently stated that Hon. Jon Sikhala is a political prisoner who is being persecuted by the Harare regime through fabricated charges.

The High Court has overturned Hon. Job Sikhala’s conviction and found him not guilty of obstructing justice.

Unfortunately, he will continue to be held in custody due to other baseless charges.

We continue to demand for his release. #FreeWiwa

