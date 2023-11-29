Church Trio Accused Of Running A Scamming Syndicate

By A Correspondent| A church trio of Elliot Mugadza, Melody Dzingai and Praise Mtisi has been accused of scamming people of their hard earned money.

In one incident, Pastor Dzingai from Chiredzi together with an alleged accomplice Praise Mtisi are said to have duped people of up to US$20 000.

In another incident, the duo is said to have connived to sell a property that they misrepresented as their own.

Mugadza a car dealer in his own right is said to ba masterminding the scams.

