Bosso Not Renewing Brito Contract

Spread the love

Bulawayo giants Highlanders will not renew head coach Baltemar Brito’s contract when it expires at the end of next month.

The 71-year-old replaced Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu in the Bosso dugout in June last year, after the former was shown the exit door for a string of poor results.

After failing to guide Bosso to their first league title since 2006 despite a promising start to the 2023 season, Brito’s future had for months been shrouded in uncertainity.

A well-placed source privy to on goings within the Highlanders executive confirmed that Brito will not be offered a new contract when his current arrangement expires on December 31.

“Yes, the coach’s contract will not be renewed when it expires in December,” said the source without giving more details.

Brito’s separation with Highlanders means the former Chelsea assistant coach will now focus on being Warriors coach.

He was appointed national team coach last September and guided Zimbabwe to two draws in the World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria. – Soccer24 News

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...