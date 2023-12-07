Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) statement on the fatal shooting of three armed robbery suspects in a shootout with the police in Kadoma:

ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS AFTER A SHOOT-OUT INCIDENT IN INGEZI, KADOMA

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of two foreign national armed robbery suspects after a shootout incident in which Peter Ngulube (38), Shylock Makoni (41) and Tendai Madiki (52) died at Tandara Shopping Centre, Ingezi, Kadoma.

On 05th December 2023, detectives from CID Homicide, Bulawayo acted on received information and arrested two foreign national suspects in Bulawayo.

The two suspects admitted to committing several armed robberies around Bulawayo and they revealed that they were in transit to Kadoma where they would meet their accomplices, Peter Ngulube, Shylock Makoni and Tendai Madiki intending to commit another robbery.

The two suspects led the detectives to Tandara Shopping Centre, Ingezi Kadoma where they positively identified the three suspects who were driving a silver Toyota Raider D4D registration number AFR 4376 to the detectives.

On seeing the detectives, the suspects opened fire whilst speeding off and a shootout ensued.

The detectives searched the suspects’ motor vehicle and recovered an A.38 Smith and Wilson Revolver with one round, seven spent cartridges, two gas-operated pellet guns, a bolt cutter, a crowbar, a machete, a pepper spray, two balaclavas and three pairs of woollen gloves.

Two suspects, Peter Ngulube and Shylock Makoni were seriously injured and were rushed to Kadoma General Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Tendai Madiki was shot when he tried to run away during indications in Muzvezve, Kadoma where detectives were recovering other weapons used to commit criminal acts by the suspects. The suspect was taken to Kadoma General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects are also clearing two (02) stock theft cases which occurred at Chivuyini Village, Chief Sitaudze, Beitbridge, where two she-goats were stolen and another which occurred at Chogomere Village, Chief Matibe, Beitbridge where two goats were stolen.

Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to thank the public for the continued supply of positive information in the fight against crime.