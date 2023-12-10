Tshabangu donates 7 seats to Zanu PF

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF has reclaimed 7 National Assembly seats from the 9 vacant seats following recalls by opposition CCC self imposed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu.

The party won the Mabvuku- Tafara seat uncontested after Tshabangu failed to field his preferred candidate and the CCC candidate who had been recalled and filed his nomination Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi was barred from contesting.

Zanu PF won Beitbridge West, Binga North, Bulawayo South, Lupane East, Cowdray Park and Nketa. Tshabangu’s CCC won Lobengula Magwegwe and Mpopoma Mzilikazi.

