Zim Spellers Shine

Spread the love

Zimbabwe Shines in Africa Spelling Bee 2024

Incredible achievements by our talented spellers at the Africa Spelling Bee Competitions in Uganda!

Junior Category Results

Claudia-Jean Madhombiro from Kyle Preparatory School secures 3rd place in the Junior – a remarkable achievement showcasing her exceptional spelling prowess.

Tashinga Chereni from Sharon School claims the 3rd in the Senior category, adding another accolade to Zimbabwe’s success story.

Join us in celebrating these outstanding young minds who are not just bringing trophies home but also making our nation proud on the international stage!

ZBC News

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...