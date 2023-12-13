Zim Legal Guru, Thompson Chengeta, Appointed to UN Advisory Board

In a remarkable journey from meeting Elon Musk to securing a prestigious position, Gweru-raised legal expert, Mr. Thompson Chengeta, has been appointed by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the 15-member Advisory Board on Disarmament Matters, effective January next year.

Hailing from Shurugwi, Chengeta’s appointment adds a significant voice to the UN’s deliberations on arms limitation and disarmament. The Advisory Board, established in 1978, plays a crucial role in providing counsel to the UN Secretary-General on disarmament issues and overseeing the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR).

Expressing gratitude for the honor, Chengeta highlighted his humble beginnings in rural Zimbabwe, underscoring the significance of this appointment. He stated, “Now that one of my key areas of expertise lies in examining the disarmament implications of military AI, including autonomous weapon systems from a human rights law perspective, I’m equally pleased that last October, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution A/C.1/78/L.56.”

Chengeta’s experience and knowledge are expected to greatly enhance the Advisory Board’s work, particularly in addressing contemporary challenges such as the ethical considerations surrounding autonomous weapon systems. This appointment underscores the global recognition of individuals from diverse backgrounds contributing meaningfully to international affairs. – Agencies

