“FAZ contributed to Zanu PF victory”

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Zanu-PF national political commissar Dr Mike Bimha has publicly acknowledged the controversial role played by Forever Associate Zimbabwe (FAZ) saying had it not been for this organisation’s role in the just ended August 23 general elections, the ruling party could have lost the elections.

Addressing a press conference in Masvingo at a local hotel recently, Bimha said, after being asked to explain the relationship between FAZ and the ruling party, it was of the Zanu-PF affiliates which significantly contributed to the ruling party’s victory.

“FAZ is one of the 95 affiliates which contributed significantly towards the party’s victory. One of the recent developments in Zanu-PF campaign was the emergence of affiliates and this contributed immensely to our success,” said Bimha.

FAZ was accused of perpetrating violence to opposition supporters especially in rural areas during the run up to the general elections. On the election day, the social media was awash with FAZ agents pictures and videos where they were recording the names of all people who had voted at various polling stations.

At some polling stations they were even stationed within 100m from the polling station which is a violation of the electoral act. At Masvingo Civic Centre polling stations, the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) agents had to force the FAZ agents out of the 100m distance.

In other areas such as Gutu district, Chiredzi and Zaka districts FAZ was reported to have perpetrated violence against youths and women who were perceived to be supporting CCC.

However, against all the vices, the Zanu-PF national commissar hailed the organisation’s role during the elections saying it was one of the party affiliates which heavily contributed to the party’s victory.

Speaking about the Saturday 09 December by-elections, Bimha said Zanu-PF is raring to go, emphasizing that it is the only organized party as CCC is embroiled in serious factional fights.

“What gives us an added advantage over the opposition is that we are a well-organized party, well-structured and that is the difference with the opposition parties, they are not so sure where they are coming from or where they are going, whether they have a constitution or whether they are going to have congresses and who is the leader or not; and that in itself Zanu-PF has come as a demonstration of a well-organized party,” said Bimha.

“You can understand because it is not a party of yesterday as it has a long history right from 1963 to date, so much has happened in the party to make it even stronger and over the years they have improved themselves and just recently we had a central committee meeting to review the constitution and take cognisance of a number of things that happened over the years,” he added.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...