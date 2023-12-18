Government Reduces Passport Fees

By James Gwati- The government has revised downwards the application fees for an ordinary Zimbabwean passport from US$200 to US$150.

The new fee marks a substantial reduction from the previously proposed US$200, as announced in the 2024 national budget proposals by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube.

The announced adjusted fee in the national budget led to a surge in passport applications, with many individuals opting to apply earlier than planned.

This heightened interest underscores the immediate impact that adjustments in government policies can have on public behaviour.

On Monday, a commercial state radio station, Star FM, announced that the reduced fees would be effective from January 1, 2024.

This decision represents a noteworthy response to the public outcry following the initial proposal to increase passport application fees.

The initial discontent among citizens stemmed from the perceived financial strain imposed on those seeking to obtain or renew their passports.

This public outcry became a central point in broader public discourse, shedding light on ordinary Zimbabweans’ economic challenges in meeting essential documentation requirements.

