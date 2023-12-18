Tshabangu’s Candidates Barred from Using Chamisa’s Face

By A Correspondent | Sengezo Tshabangu, the politically assertive figure with state assistance, has been legally prohibited from employing Nelson Chamisa’s face in his campaign endeavors. The revelation unfolded through legal documents obtained by ZimEye, shedding light on a contentious issue surrounding the unauthorized use of Chamisa’s image.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) ascented to instructions from CCC President Nelson Chamisa, outlined in a letter addressed to the Chief Elections Officer in Harare. Shava Law Chambers, representing Chamisa, voiced concern about the unapproved utilization of Chamisa’s face image by individuals not officially sanctioned.Quoting the letter, Chamisa’s legal representatives clarified that specific CCC candidates had been granted consent to feature Chamisa’s face as a logo during the August 23 to 24, 2023 harmonized elections. However, the letter revealed that some unauthorized individuals had illicitly appropriated Chamisa’s image for potentially misleading purposes, intending to use it on nomination papers.

Nelson Chamisa and his lawyer

The letter strongly emphasized the illegality and fraudulent nature of such actions, asserting, “Any unauthorized use of our client’s face constitutes a violation of his constitutional right to privacy as well as compulsory deprivation of his property rights.”Shava Law Chambers explicitly warned the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission not to accept any nomination papers bearing Chamisa’s image, except for those specifically authorized in the June 15, 2023 letter.

The legal representatives also conveyed Chamisa’s intent to take legal action against anyone found using, accepting, or permitting the unauthorized use of his property.The unfolding situation adds complexity to the political landscape, prompting questions about the repercussions for candidates who may defy these legal directives.

