CCC, Zanu PF Lock Horns In Goromonzi South

Spread the love

6 candidates have successfully filed their nomination papers for Seke and Goromonzi South constituencies.

The three for Goromonzi South are Washington Zhanda (ZANU PF party), Rueben Chikudo (CCC party) and Stephen Chagwiza (CCC party).

For Seke, the candidates are Munyaradzi Kashambe (ZANU PF party), Everisto Chisi (CCC party) and Willard Madzimbamuto an Independent.

The candidates were anounced by ZEC provincial elections officer Mr Collins Munetsi.

ZBC News

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...