How Many Women Is Hopewell Chin’ono Bedding To Accuse Nelson Chamisa Of Paying Ladies to Expose Him Like This?

Activist Hopewell Chin’ono Levels New Accusations Against CCC President, Saying He’s Paying Women To Expose Him.

By A Correspondent | In a new round of rapturous statements, activist Hopewell Chin’ono, who for over 27 years has a recorded pile of unchallenged serious allegations by various women in the grooming-category, has opened accusations against CCC President Nelson Chamisa who was a minor during the days when the first reports surfaced against Chin’ono running by a different surname back then.

The Multi Award winning journalist has accused Multi-Election Winner Nelson Chamisa (Chin'ono has repeatedly advised the army to split his party since 2018-2023) of paying many women to expose him to stop him from running for 2028 elections. HOW MANY WOMEN DO YOU THINK THE… — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 20, 2023

While Chin’ono did not explicitly mention Chamisa by name, all of his connotations were pointed at Chamisa, whose character he has been weekly ambushing throughout the year. This ongoing saga began on January 1, 2023, when Chin’ono falsely accused Chamisa of neglecting a voter registration campaign. Subsequently, he accused Chamisa of incompetence, going as far as stating that his Citizens Coalition for Change party, CCC, must split at the end of 2023 due to what Chin’ono alleges is Chamisa’s incompetence.

Writing on Monday afternoon, Chin’ono randomly accused Chamisa of using journalist Simba Chikanza to pay women who will soil his name.

“I have no interest in running for office. There is a politician who thinks I want to run for office and is working with Simba Chikanza, offering money to women to scandalize me so that, according to them, I don’t run in 2028! I don’t know why people are so obsessed with me running for office; I have no interest! The obsession has become so ridiculous; I am a journalist and filmmaker, my influence stays there!” stated Chin’ono in response to the accusations.

Chin’ono, who prefers a community title proven in courts for grooming women for sex, insisted that he harbours no political ambitions. However, he believes there is a coordinated effort to undermine his potential candidacy in the upcoming presidential race.

Simba Chikanza, responding to the allegations, expressed surprise and questioned the motives behind the accusations. “Those seeking my assistance on detecting frauds, here’s a case study: Did you see the Multi-Award Winning Daddy’st’s allegation that I’ve offered women money to expose him over his ambition to run for presidency in 2028?” said Chikanza, refuting claims of collaboration with Chamisa.

Chikanza drew parallels to a previous investigation involving Walter Masocha, emphasizing that Chin’ono’s use of the online-grooming salutation “Daddy” sets him apart. “Any professional who pops out and starts making people salute them as a ‘Daddy’ knows very well they are using a tag line for groomers and rapists,” he added.

Hopewell Chin'ono Suddenly Accuses Chamisa Of Paying Women To Expose Him — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 19, 2023

Chikanza further remarked that of all the multiple women who have blown the whistle on Hopewell Chin’ono over the years, none of them has a financial need to be paid by any politician or journalist, as they are well established in their careers.

Nelson Chamisa did not provide any comment on the allegations, and the CCC leader has, for over the year, chosen to ignore the Daddy-vist when he opens accusations against his name.

Meanwhile, Hopewell Chin’ono has continued conversations where he concludes debates by flaunting wealth, while failing to disclose the name of the bank or company he says gave him a £50,000 sports car loan in 1996, that he claims is the real source of his real estate acquisitions.

As the controversy continues to unfold, the public awaits further revelations, and the drama surrounding the acclaimed activist deepens, shedding light on alleged connections, questionable behaviors, and the political landscape ahead.

