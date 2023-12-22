Pedestrian Dies In Hit And Run Accident

Spread the love

MASVINGO – A passenger in a Toyota Hilux double cab vehicle involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck near Gokomere Mission on Monday died yesterday at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa identified the deceased as McAulife Itai Nhika (27) of Gondo Village in Marondera.

The accident happened around 2 pm at the 281 km peg after the Harare-bound Hilux encroached into the lane of the truck.

Four passengers were aboard the Hilux, one died on admission at Masvingo Provincial Hospital, and the other is at the same hospital with severe injuries. The other two are in a stable condition. The truck driver was alone and did not suffer any injuries.

Meanwhile, Police are investigating and appealing for information about a hit-and-run accident which happened on Monday morning around 5 am at Sikato Business Centre resulting in the death of a pedestrian…. www.masvingomirror.com

https://masvingomirror.com/one-gokomere-accident-victim-dies/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...