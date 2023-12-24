Mnangagwa Suspiciously Praises VP Chiwenga At Wedding

Mnangagwa’s Praise for Chiwenga Clashes with Reality of Family Strife and Healthcare Crisis

By Farai D Hove | ANALYSIS | Harare, Zimbabwe — In a seemingly paradoxical turn of events, President Emmerson Mnangagwa extolled Vice President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga as an excellent leader during the wedding reception of Chiwenga and Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi. However, this commendation sharply contradicts the apparent failures and controversies surrounding Chiwenga’s personal life and governance.

Family Strife:

President Mnangagwa’s laudatory remarks about Chiwenga’s integrity and sacrifice for the nation stand in stark contrast to the reports of family discord. Chiwenga has been accused of neglecting his children from various mothers, with complaints surfacing, particularly from his eldest son. The three children he shares with Marry Mubaiwa have allegedly been violently blocked from seeing their mother for over three years, painting a grim picture of family disarray.

Hospital Infrastructure Crisis:

While President Mnangagwa commended Chiwenga’s commitment to nation-building, the reality on the ground tells a different story. Chiwenga, who oversees the health portfolio in the government, has faced criticism for the deteriorating state of the country’s hospital infrastructure. The healthcare system, already fragile, has suffered under his leadership, raising questions about his effectiveness in managing critical public services.

Contradictions Unveiled:

The contradictions between Mnangagwa’s accolades and the real challenges faced by Chiwenga expose a disconcerting dissonance within the leadership. Despite the public praise for Chiwenga’s leadership qualities and sacrifices, the apparent failures in both personal and professional spheres cast doubt on the narrative of a united and prosperous Zimbabwe under his guidance.

Unanswered Questions:

As the nation grapples with these revelations, unanswered questions linger about the future trajectory of Zimbabwe. The stark contrast between political rhetoric and lived experiences highlights the need for a more nuanced understanding of leadership and governance in the country.

The wedding reception, attended by dignitaries including former First Lady Grace Mugabe, brings attention not only to the union of Chiwenga and Baloyi but also to the underlying complexities within Zimbabwe’s political elite. As the nation navigates these contradictions, the true measure of leadership effectiveness remains a subject of ongoing scrutiny and debate.

Emmerson Mnangagwa said VP Chiwenga had exhibited boundless patriotism and honour, virtues that were requisite for nation-building.

“As we go away, we are satisfied that we leave men of integrity; men who have seen it all, to continue walking the correct line of the revolution and to continue leading this country to prosperity and to continue to maintain unity of the nation,” he said.

Dr. Chiwenga, he said, had exhibited characteristics of an excellent leader since the days of the liberation war, traits that led to his secondment to the High Command.

“I am extremely proud of my young brother, Dominic Chiwenga,” he continued. “We have worked together with Dominic for about 46 years. Throughout the war of liberation, he was one of our commanders and he was a member of the High Command.

“Thereafter when we became independent, he remained in the armed forces of the new Republic of Zimbabwe and he discharged all the assignments given by the First Republic as well as currently under the Second Republic.

“I congratulate him.”

VP Chiwenga, Mnangagwa said, was a man of unrestrained integrity “who does not take no for an answer.”

“He interrogates every aspect of an issue. I am sure everybody knows that it is not easy to rise to that level if you are not of high intellect.”

Dr. Chiwenga’s ascendency to the top was a result of hard work during a life journey that was characterized by much difficulty, said Mnangagwa.

“Dominic has walked a very, very hard journey from the time of our armed struggle,” he continued. “Most of his colleagues of his time in the 70s during our time in the liberation war are gone.

“Of course, there are still a few around who prosecuted our armed liberation struggle (along with VP Chiwenga) and rose through the ranks during that time when we were under our commander, the late Josiah Magama Tongogara.

“We promoted him to the High Command with his two colleagues, who are now gone – (Josiah) Tungamirai and (Paradzai) Zimondi.

“So, every time I see him, I see the other commanders that have left; and he is still a symbol of that armed struggle, which we waged.

He said there was a reason God had kept him alive, and it was pleasing to gather and celebrate his marriage.

“I am extremely gratified that this has happened and this is where we are.”

Mnangagwa urged Mrs. Chiwenga to be a mother to every Zimbabwean.

He said given that Dr. Chiwenga was one of the country’s Vice Presidents, she must take up the mantle of being a mother to every Zimbabwean.

“To you Mai Chiwenga, you have traveled a very tough journey,” he said. “Today you have shown the world that you are a mother to the Zimbabwean family because your husband is the Vice President.

“He is not the Vice President for Wedza. He is Vice President from Mutare to Plumtree and from Chirundu to Beitbridge, so you are now a mother to all people.”

He said soon she will be inundated by Zimbabweans from all walks of life seeking her assistance. Therefore, she should not look down on those in need of her help, counseled Mnangagwa.

“There shall come those who are less privileged, always open your arms and offer them help,” he continued. “Those who come from the East, West, North, and South, do not look down upon them.”

Mnangagwa also urged Mrs. Chiwenga to unite Zimbabweans and teach young people about the country’s cultural heritage.

