Chiwenga Caught In Promiscuous Acts

By James Gwati- The former wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa, says the retired Army Boss was cheating on her during their marriage.

Chiwenga Saturday tied the knot with her long-time lover, Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi, in a high-profile wedding.

The General and Marry separated in 2019 after Chiwenga levied accusations against Marry, alleging various wrongdoings such as attempted harm and struggles with alcoholism—a narrative Marry vehemently denies, asserting these claims were mere fabrications to rationalize their divorce.

Taking to social media, Mary advocates for the opportunity to shape her destiny, appealing for shared custody of their children and a fair 50/50 split in their divorce and property division.

In a candid statement, she shares:

“Can I also be allowed to move on with my life, share custody of our kids, and finalize our divorce and property division on equal terms? While he seemingly operates above the law, engaging in infidelity and marriage at will, his alleged concubine’s role, according to Marry, was orchestrated by project managers to oversee him in China.”

Despite persistent requests for child visitation, Mary faces obstacles, maintaining that she remains undivorced from Chiwenga and threatening legal action for adultery.

She emphasizes the importance of proper divorce procedures and insists Chiwenga should provide a divorce token (gupuro).

Marry additionally claims Chiwenga exploited their relationship for children due to his new partner’s alleged infertility, expressing her disillusionment:

“I was naive to believe he loved me. My heart is broken; I simply seek my children and my rightful share of properties. I hope the President recognizes he is dealing with ‘the devil in uniform.'”

Accusing Chiwenga of defying the country’s laws, Marry seeks assistance from President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa, yet her pleas remain unanswered.

Marry contends that Chiwenga perceives himself as the authority determining the nation’s course, a sentiment the first family discourages, urging her to refrain from involving the President and his family in her dispute with Chiwenga.

In a June 2022 announcement, President Mnangagwa disclosed Chiwenga’s marriage to Col. Baloyi, a serving officer in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA).

