Marry Chiwenga Unveils Shocking Allegations of Abuse by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

By Farai D Hove | In a bombshell revelation, Marry Chiwenga, the ex-wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has brought forth disturbing claims. She exclaimed, *”What now, where do we go from here, the authority for Constantino Chiwenga to keep abusing me and my children has just been rubber-stamped and confirmed by all those above and beyond.”*

Expressing her anguish within 24 hours of Chiwenga’s recent marriage, Marry revealed, *”All those that put together this ‘so-called project’ to destroy us must be pleased. I have suffered the full wrath of the war against me through fabricated false allegations of attempted murder, money laundering, and all that. Be merciful and let me leave my life.”*

Accusing the judiciary and prosecution directly linked to Chiwenga, she asserted, *”The judiciary and prosecution that works directly under Chiwenga is the same judiciary that has sent me to prison before, the same one that is at the top of all the false allegations and the same one that is at the wedding, confirming abuse of power and authority.”*

In a poignant plea for justice, Marry lamented her unanswered requests for custody and property division, stating, *”Can I also be allowed to move on with my life, have shared custody of our kids, finalize our divorce & division of properties 50/50?”*

She dropped a startling quote, adding, *”He is ‘shooting himself in the foot’ if he knows what that means… I am almost certain that he has no love at all for that ‘woman’ that follows him around as he has denied me access to my clothes incl my underwear, is he wearing it so he can dream about me…”*

In another shocking revelation, Marry accused Chiwenga of being in a relationship with someone named Minnie throughout their marriage, appealing to mothers globally, *”My plea is to mothers globally, to advocate for the release of my children into my custody without fear and victimization especially from a very high office in our current government.”*

These quotes unveil a complex and troubling situation, raising serious questions about the alleged abuse of power within high-ranking government offices and Marry Chiwenga’s urgent plea for justice.

