VP Chiwenga Parades Cruelty On Ex Wife In Public

Spread the love

By Dorrothy Moyo | In a move stirring controversy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has been seen parading the children he shares with his ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa, in what many are calling an inappropriate and flagrant display of cruelty during the festive season.

VP Chiwenga’s cruel pictures

As the three children are currently barred from seeing their mother, Marry Mubaiwa, Chiwenga has taken to the media to showcase the same children, raising concerns about their well-being.

Family pictures have been widely disseminated on the internet, adding to the public scrutiny.

This incident occurs as Mubaiwa reveals that her children have been denied access to her for over three years. An interview recorded by ZimEye further grilling Chiwenga on his treatment of his wife and the impact on their children is below

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...