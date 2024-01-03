Teachers In New Anti-Mnangagwa Protests

By- Teachers in Zimbabwe are planning weekly protests against increased tuition fees for government schools and poor remuneration for their profession.

Obert Masaraure, the president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), has appealed to citizens to join in these weekly protests at each bus stop countrywide every Monday.

Masaraure argues that the recently gazetted tuition fees are both retrogressive and unconstitutional, emphasizing that every Zimbabwean has the right to primary state-funded education as outlined in the constitution.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, headed by Minister Torerayi Moyo, recently disclosed fees ranging from $5 to $20 per term, specified in US dollars but payable in the local currency at the prevailing exchange rate on the payment date.

Concerns from parents, particularly those facing economic hardships, have heightened as they grapple with increased taxes and levies introduced in the 2024 budget, coupled with the augmented tuition fees.

One concerned parent, Tatenda Chekai, shared frustrations, stating, “It is, however, unfair for the government to increase the tuition fees because of the current economic situation. The increase is retrogressive, and this is not expected from our government.”

The government’s commitment to free education, mandated by the 2020 Education Amendment Act, still needs to be fulfilled. President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed this law, obligating the State to provide free primary education, a constitutional provision outlined in section 27.

Despite promises, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube asserted that transitioning to free education requires careful assessment, planning, and implementation, acknowledging that this process may take time.

As parents voice their concerns over the financial burden imposed by these measures, the call for weekly bus stop protests gains momentum, adding pressure on the government to address the accessibility of education in Zimbabwe.

