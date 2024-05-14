Charamba Targets Glory

Sprinter Makanakaishe Charamba has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after running 20 seconds flat in the 200m final at the Southeastern Conference championship in Florida, United States of America on Saturday.

The 23 year old becomes the 4th Zimbabwean to qualify for the Global showpiece in Athletics after fellow sprinter Tapiwanashe Makarawu and long distance runners Isaac Mpofu and Rutendo Nyahora.

Overally five Zimbabwean athletes have qualified for the Paris Games including rower Stephen Cox who was the first to make the grade for the country.

Zimbabwe sent in five athletes to the previous Games held in Japan.

ZBC News

