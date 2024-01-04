Young Chinhoyi Medical Doctor In Tragic Death

By James Gwati – A Chinhoyi Hospital-based 30-year-old medical doctor, Tinotenda Madzima, has lost his life after being struck by a dislodged truck tyre.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the tragic traffic accident on Wednesday morning of January 3, 2024, along the Harare-Chirundu Road, specifically at the 116-kilometer peg.

The fatal accident unfolded as Dr Madzima was walking along the road when a wheel dislodged from a moving Scania haulage truck, striking him on the back.

The impact proved fatal, and the young doctor succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

This unfortunate incident follows a series of similar accidents involving dislodged truck tyres, including one where a ZRP officer lost his life at the 51-kilometer peg along the Harare-Mutare Road.

In this instance, a haulage truck, registered as ACZ 3265 and owned by Shereni Transport, was responsible for the dislodged trailer wheel that led to the officer’s tragic demise.

While the ZRP did not disclose the officer’s name, they confirmed that she was part of a Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) team managing a roadblock in Marondera.

These unfortunate events highlight the urgent need for heightened road safety measures and increased vigilance in monitoring the condition of vehicles traversing Zimbabwe’s roads.

The loss of these lives underscores the potential dangers posed by dislodged truck parts and emphasizes the importance of preventive measures to avoid such tragic incidents in the future.

