Cholera Outbreak Strikes ZANU PF Mourners at Funeral in Chiweshe

In a severe public health crisis, a cholera outbreak has devastatingly impacted ZANU PF mourners at a funeral in Chiweshe, Mazowe Central. The outbreak has resulted in the hospitalization of 19 people, following closely on the heels of a recent cholera scare in Glendale Town, where two lives were already lost.

All 19 patients, currently under intensive care at Dambo Clinic in Kanyemba, Ward 13, are members of the ZANU PF party who had attended a local funeral three days ago. This concerning development was highlighted during a clinic visit by Mazowe Central legislator, Maxmore Njanji, who provided essential medical supplies to assist those affected.

The origin of the outbreak traces back to the funeral of village head Sabhuku Kodzwa, a fellow ZANU PF member, who died of cholera. Among the hospitalized is Ward 13 Councillor Edward Mutyavaviri, a ZANU PF member, who narrated the sequence of events. He revealed that numerous funeral attendees, all from the ZANU PF party, began exhibiting cholera symptoms shortly after the ceremony.

The situation is escalating with more ZANU PF members from nearby Mvurwi and Mapinga areas reporting similar symptoms. Njanji, expressing deep sorrow and concern, stressed the need for precautionary measures, especially during ZANU PF gatherings. He assured the public of the government’s rapid action, highlighting the setup of cholera tents at Howard Hospital and Dambo Clinic to treat the affected ZANU PF members.

The epidemic has notably affected ZANU PF members in the Howard, Nzvimbo, Rosa, and Shutu areas. Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Christopher Magomo, has responded by establishing additional cholera tents in these regions.

In a strong display of solidarity, Njanji donated vital medical supplies such as buckets, drips, antibiotics, face masks, gloves, and other necessities to support the health workers treating the ZANU PF patients. As the health authorities work tirelessly to control this outbreak, their focus remains on safeguarding the health and well-being of the ZANU PF members and the wider community.

