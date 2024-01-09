Economist Gift Mugano and Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba Engage in Twitter Spat Over Budget Amendments

By A Correspondent| In a series of Twitter exchanges, top economist Professor Gift Mugano and Presidential spokesperson George Charamba traded barbs over recent amendments to Zimbabwe’s Finance Act proposed by Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube.

The interaction began with Professor Mugano extending season’s greetings to Charamba before addressing his earlier post in which he had requested the Parliament of Zimbabwe to reject what he deemed an “anti-people and anti-industry budget.”

He expressed concern over Charamba’s swift dismissal of his submission.

Charamba, in response, asserted that “amendments and rejection are not synonymous,” suggesting that Mugano may have misunderstood the situation.

He hinted at behind-the-scenes complexities and urged Mugano to fine-tune his lobbying skills for more positive outcomes.

Undeterred, Professor Mugano thanked Charamba for the well wishes and acknowledged the amendments as a step in the right direction.

However, he took a swipe at certain government comrades, characterizing them as a “difficult lot” and tracing the challenges back over five years.

Despite the obstacles, he emphasized a commitment to the country and its people, expressing hope that their submissions would be considered.

The online spat reflects a broader tension surrounding economic policies and decisions in Zimbabwe.

Mugano’s call for the rejection of the budget and subsequent amendments highlights concerns among some economists and citizens regarding the impact on the people and industries.

As the Finance Act undergoes changes, the public is left to ponder the intricate dynamics and decision-making processes within the government.

Mugano’s insistence on a more inclusive and responsive government, coupled with Charamba’s cryptic references to behind-the-scenes actions, only adds to the intrigue surrounding Zimbabwe’s economic landscape.

Last year, Professor Mugano urged Parliament to reject the 2024 budget but Charamba was quick to dismiss him saying his tweet was in futility.

