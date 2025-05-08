Three Die In Mashava Horror Crash, Hours After Six Killed In Gweru Bus Disaster

By A Correspondent– Tragedy struck again on Zimbabwe’s roads on Wednesday as three people were killed in a horrific head-on collision involving a BMW and a haulage truck between Mhandamabwe and Mashava, just hours after a separate accident claimed six lives in Gweru.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, the BMW sedan, carrying the now-deceased, was reduced to wreckage following a violent crash with an oncoming haulage truck. All occupants of the BMW died on the spot. Images from the scene show mangled metal and shattered glass strewn across the highway, as emergency responders worked to clear the wreckage.

The Mashava crash occurred the same morning as another fatal road accident involving a Harare-bound Hungwe Coaches bus, which overturned near the Fairmile Hotel roundabout in Gweru, killing six people instantly.

Brake Failure Blamed in Gweru Crash

The Gweru accident has shocked the Midlands province, with survivors and witnesses attributing the tragedy to brake failure. The bus, which was travelling from Bulawayo, reportedly failed to negotiate a roundabout and overturned with dozens of passengers on board.

“I was sitting at the front, close to the driver, when the accident occurred,” said one survivor. “As we approached the roundabout, the driver said he was losing the brakes. The bus suddenly picked up speed and overturned. I was lucky to escape. Within five minutes, ambulances began arriving to assist the injured.”

Emergency Response and Casualties

Gweru City Council CEO, Mr Felix Muguti, confirmed that emergency services responded swiftly after receiving a distress call around 7 a.m. “We immediately activated our network of ambulance services and engaged military personnel. So far, we have retrieved six bodies, including that of a minor,” he said.

Several passengers were rescued and rushed to Gweru General Hospital, where they are receiving treatment for various injuries.

National Road Safety Concerns

The two fatal accidents in a single day have once again raised concerns over road safety in Zimbabwe, particularly involving long-distance buses and haulage trucks. Authorities are expected to issue formal statements and possibly launch investigations into the causes of both crashes.

As families mourn and victims fight for their lives in hospital, the nation is reminded of the urgent need for stricter enforcement of roadworthiness checks and improved driver training across the country’s highways.

