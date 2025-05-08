Caps United Keen to Punish Students

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Caps United are set to face Herentals in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro Stadium this coming weekend. The Harare giants have expressed their intent to secure a decisive victory, referring to the upcoming match as “setting the May examination for The Students.”

In their recent statement, Caps United declared:

“We are setting the May examination for The Students!!!!!”

The Green Machine will be looking to avenge their narrow 1-0 loss to Herentals in the previous encounter at Rufaro Stadium on July 21, 2024. In that match, Herentals secured a victory with a goal in the 62nd minute, capitalizing on a defensive error by Caps United’s goalkeeper, Tonderai Mateyaunga.

Caps United will be aiming to perform better, especially after a series of challenging results.

The Harare giants have been working on refining their strategies and improving their finishing to ensure they capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Herentals, on the other hand, will be looking to continue their strong performances and pose a challenge to Caps United’s aspirations. The Students have shown resilience and will be eager to maintain their competitive edge.

As the match approaches, both teams are gearing up for what promises to be an exciting encounter at Rufaro Stadium. Caps United will be hoping to turn the tables and secure a crucial win to boost their position in the league standings.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...