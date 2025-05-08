Six Die in Gweru Horror Crash

By Crime and Courts Reporter- At least six people were killed and several others injured on Wednesday morning when a Harare-bound Hungwe Coaches bus overturned at a roundabout near the Fairmile Hotel in Gweru.

The bus, which was travelling from Bulawayo, reportedly failed to negotiate the roundabout and overturned, killing six passengers on the spot.

According to an eyewitness who survived the crash, the driver had complained of brake failure moments before the accident.

“I was sitting at the front near the driver when it happened. As we approached the roundabout, the driver said he was losing the brakes, and the bus suddenly picked up speed. It then overturned. I managed to escape, and ambulances started arriving within five minutes to assist the injured,” the witness said.

Rescue authorities confirmed the retrieval of six bodies from the wreckage.

“We received a distress call around 7am and immediately contacted our emergency stakeholders, including ambulance services and the military. We managed to rescue several victims, while the injured were rushed to Gweru General Hospital for treatment. So far, six bodies have been recovered, including that of a minor,” said Gweru City Council CEO, Mr Felix Muguti.

Emergency services were praised for their swift response.

