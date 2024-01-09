Zimbabwe Plunges to New Lows in Global Human Freedom Index

By Jane Mlambo| In a recent report by the Human Freedom Index (HFI), Zimbabwe has been highlighted as one of the world’s worst performers in terms of human freedom, securing the dismal 153rd position out of 165 countries.

The HFI, conducted by the independent non-partisan Fraser Institute based in Canada, delves into 86 indicators covering areas such as the rule of law, security, freedom of expression, association, information, economy, and the operations of a country’s judiciary.

This damning ranking aligns with the prevailing human rights situation in Zimbabwe, marked by numerous incidents of abuses, political repression, compromised rule of law, and poor economic development.

Amnesty International has urged the African Union to intervene and compel the Zimbabwean government to uphold human rights standards, adding pressure amid growing concerns.

Zimbabwe’s overall score of 4.86 out of 10 places it at a concerning 157 on the HFI human rights scale.

The breakdown reveals a score of 5.61 for personal freedom and a meager 3.81 for economic freedom, landing the nation at the 164th position out of the 165 indexed countries.

Farai Marapira, Zanu-PF director of Information, expressed reservations about the index, emphasizing the need for clarity on the criteria used for such a low ranking.

Despite the skepticism from the ruling party, political analysts such as Effie Ncube argue that the index accurately reflects the ground reality, citing legal and extra-legal constraints on freedoms of association, expression, speech, and assembly.

Efforts to downplay the report’s significance by Zanu-PF could further isolate the country, making the lifting of sanctions and economic revival even more challenging.

Analysts hope the government will view this as an opportunity for introspection and consider far-reaching democratic reforms to foster positive change.

Rejoice Ngwenya, a political observer, described Zimbabwe as one of the most “unfree” countries globally, pointing to restrictions on demonstrations, intimidation of the opposition, and a near one-party state that controls democratic institutions.

With increasing restrictions on civil and political freedoms, there are concerns about Zimbabwe’s global credit risk and its ability to attract honest capital and foreign direct investment, exacerbating poverty.

As Zimbabwe grapples with its poor ranking on the HFI, political commentators like Rashweat Mukundu emphasize the need for adherence to the Constitution and international human rights obligations.

The report, which exposes incidents of abduction, torture, and killing of political opponents, underscores a country struggling to uphold fundamental principles.

