Mnangagwa Gives His Niece Top ZBC Job

Spread the love

By- President Mnangagwa has appointed his niece to chair the new seven-member board of directors for the State broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).

Helliate Rushwaya was Wednesday appointed to lead the board, whose other members are Mr Lewis Uriri, Mr Chipo Nheta, Ms Precious Charandura, Mr Charles Munganasa, Dr Henry Mukono and Dr Nanette Silukhuni.

Their appointment is for a four-year tenure with effect from January 9, 2024.

In one of the letters addressed to board members, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere said: “I am pleased to advise that His Excellency the President Cde Emmerson D Mnangagwa has authorised me to appoint you as a board member of the constituted board of directors for the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

“The ministry looks forward to working with you in delivering on the strategic mandate of the ZBC. The ministry will draw up numeric contracts that are performance-based.”

The minister said he looked forward to the active participation in the organisation, which would include contributing to the turnaround of the organisation as production and distribution of commercially viable, innovative, high-quality content that projects the national voice locally and globally.

The board, he added, should also contribute to the turnaround of the organisation to become a viable business entity, ensure there is good corporate governance and zero tolerance to corruption and develop sustainable working arrangements with other State-owned entities.

Dr Muswere said the board is also tasked to develop and ensure innovative ways of revenue generation are introduced, and ZBC studios are modernised to match international standards.

Among other things, the board, said the minister, would also develop strategies aimed at enhancing human capital management to make the State broadcaster an employer of choice and ensure content production that cuts across social and economic divides is prioritised.

Minister Muswere said the seven-member panel of professionals should also develop and introduce other revenue streams and contribute to the broadcasting ecosystem and ensure local content production that is competitive and matches world standards.

Other duties of the board will be to develop sound and sustainable financial management systems, develop sound marketing and industrial relations, ensure that there is heritage-based broadcasting and take a leading role in the brand Zimbabwe campaign.

The new chairperson, Ms Rushwaya holds a Masters degree with vast experience in broadcasting management, locally and internationally, while Mr Lewis Uriri, an advocate, holds a Doctor of Laws, Masters in Business Administration and Master of Laws degrees.

Mr Munganasa, who will be the ministry representative, holds a Masters Degree in Journalism and Digital Media Studies with experience in film production while Dr Silukhuni is a holder of a PhD in Strategic Management.

Mr Nheta holds a Masters degree and has vast business management experience while Ms Charandura is a chartered accountant with a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting (Honours) degree. She is also a registered public auditor.

Dr Mukono holds a Doctor of Commerce in Internal Auditing degree from Cape Peninsula University of Technology and a Masters of Commerce in Accounting degree from Great Zimbabwe University.

-Herald

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...