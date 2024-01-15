Remember The Day Biti Possessed Power To Kick Mnangagwa Out Forever But Used It To Help ED Destroy CCC? Will Zikomo Recover?

Spread the love

Breaking my silence finally!!!!



Biti come here and deny this, that you turned your back in Sept 2022, when you cared not a thing to save both your career and the lives of Zimbabweans, when you perfectly KNEW that I and other Zimbabweans were stranded in Zambia with your lawyer,… — Comfort (@dondo_comfort) November 13, 2023

Remember The Day Tendai Biti Possessed Power To Kick Mnangagwa Out But Used It To Help ED Destroy CCC? Will Zikomo Recover? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 15, 2024

Biti lambasted 4 racial overtones amid calls for peace by H.E Mnangagwa



(CCC) MP Tendai Biti hs described thse supprting hs competitor Markham as snakes 4 daring 2 side with ‘vasina mabvi’, a slighting term for wyt pple.Biti and Markham are both vying for Hre East’s MP seat pic.twitter.com/KQ8X6rfP15 — Voice Of Change Radio (@VoiceOfChangeR1) June 13, 2023

—- ORIGINAL ARTICLE BELOW—

SADC, Chamisa, And The Keys To State House.

By Simba Chikanza | In delving into Zimbabwe’s political conundrum, it’s essential to discern two distinct yet intertwined elements: the keys to the State House and the passwords to the future. The Southern African Development Community (SADC) plays a controversial role, often perceived through a lens clouded by state propaganda and misinformation. Nelson Chamisa, as a prominent opposition leader, embodies the struggle within organized political movements to enact substantial change. Equally significant is the role of the individual citizen, whose potential influence in dictating the nation’s trajectory is frequently underestimated.

This analysis aims to unravel these layered dynamics, distinguishing between the immediate control of the State House and the broader, more elusive quest to unlock Zimbabwe’s future.

Clarifying the Real Power Dynamics in Zimbabwe: A Comprehensive Analysis.

—

Amidst the swirling rumors and accusations in the political landscape of Zimbabwe, particularly targeting Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the opposition, it is essential to offer a clear and evidence-based perspective on the actual dynamics of state power transfer in the country.

The Misconception about Nelson Chamisa’s Role.

There is a widespread but misguided belief that Nelson Chamisa, as a prominent opposition figure, holds the key to driving significant change in Zimbabwe. However, historical patterns and political realities in Zimbabwe suggest otherwise. The notion that a well-organized opposition can efficiently instigate change has consistently been disproved. In fact, the more organized and visible an opposition, the more susceptible it is to sabotage and disruption.

Historical Context: The Role of the InsignificantThroughout Zimbabwe’s history, significant changes have often been brought about by those considered least significant. These individuals, wielding minimal power and adopting less visible methods, have been the true agents of change. This pattern can be traced back to the Pioneer Column of settlers in the 1890s, who employed subterfuge rather than overt protests or organized movements to gain control.

A surprising reality is that many of the core participants in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle are not part of the current government. Instead, the government has been infiltrated and shaped by individuals appointed by the Rhodesia Special Branch to undermine the efforts of the genuine liberation soldiers.

The Power of the Marginalized.

#### The Case of Emmerson Mnangagwa

Mnangagwa’s journey is illustrative of the unconventional paths to power in Zimbabwe. Despite being dismissed and even ridiculed by his own family, he was chosen by the Rhodesia Special Branch for his roughness and seeming insignificance. His involvement in controversial acts and subsequent exile eventually led him to significant positions of power, influencing key figures and events in Zimbabwe’s political history.

#### Understanding Power Transfer in Zimbabwe.

The transfer of power in Zimbabwe does not conform to the conventional patterns observed in democratic societies. It is not tied to election cycles or visible political movements. Instead, as demonstrated in the “State Power Now” programs initiated in March 2021, power can shift unexpectedly and rapidly, often influenced by external or seemingly insignificant actors.

#### Tendai Biti is one person who a few months ago possessed power to remove Mnangagwa in one day, but he got sucked into his petty angers.

A US Womens Rights Director in Oct broke silence to call out the disgruntled barrister and former Harare East MP, over his accusations that his colleagues in the CCC party crashed his political career earlier this year.

Writing on Twitter, the outspoken Comfort Dondo said Biti created his own mess from scratch at a time when he could have saved the entire nation from the ZANU PF engineered collapse.

She said Biti had more than capacity to get Emmerson Mnangagwa banned for life from SADC, AU, and UN meetings, and after helping salvage the dictator’s career, it is him (Biti) who’s now been blocked by his own ‘baby,’ ED.

She spoke of how Biti even sabotaged her own attempts at stopping the ongoing abductions happening in Zimbabwe, and the winning legislator, Allan Markham, who Biti has accused of rigging even tried to help him (Biti) execute the Messaiahnic-role back in Sept 2022.

Biti is still to comment over the strong allegations. (click to read)

Meanwhile, she wrote on her Twitter handle saying:

Breaking my silence finally!!!!



Biti come here and deny this, that you turned your back in Sept 2022, when you cared not a thing to save both your career and the lives of Zimbabweans, when you perfectly KNEW that I and other Zimbabweans were stranded in Zambia with your lawyer,… — Comfort (@dondo_comfort) November 13, 2023

Breaking my silence finally!!!!

Biti come here and deny this, that you turned your back in Sept 2022, when you cared not a thing to save both your career and the lives of Zimbabweans, when you perfectly KNEW that I and other Zimbabweans were stranded in Zambia with your lawyer, as we waited for you.

I SAID COME HERE, TENDAI! HUYA PANO!

Tendai Biti you missed a chance to change both the future of the Zim people and your career, on multiple times since Aug 2021, when you flew to Zambia to celebrate HH’s inauguration.

You should have continued your lawsuit against the Zambian government, this time demanding an apology for the state’s role in assisting ED do a coup on Chamisa, in his [the] 2018 forced deportation.

13 months later, now in Sept 2022, I was part of a mission spearheading a facilitation for Biti to launch his case, in a an attempt to beat time and do everything before the 2023 elections.

I spent nearly 2 weeks blowing 7K in Zambia waiting for you to turn up but you dodged even returning phonecalls.

I sat down for 2 hours with

Biti’s Zambian lawyer, who confirmed to me that he (Biti) and colleagues can obtain a Zambia Court UN level verdict that can before end of 2022 get ED de-registered at UN, SADC, and AU institutions over the coup he did between 1st and 9th Aug 2018. This is so since there is clear broadcast evidence that ED overthrew an elected govt at its inception on 1st to 9th Aug 2018, and the crime happened in 2 cities, Harare and Lusaka *culminating in the deportation of Biti. A record of events in Zambia shows with pristine clarity that it was a crime against humanity and part and parcel of Mnangagwa’s coup. There is thus more evidence of an insurrection in 2018 than there is for the 2017 coup, which needs to be cured, or at least announced for what it was/is. Without this UN level announcement, it would be difficult to enter the 2023 polls with changes of winning anything.

Biti looked away from this amazing opportunity.

Fast forwards to March 2023, Biti was phoned multiple times being warned that a ZANU PF businessman he is at loggerheads with has ordered the Justice Ministry to ensure that he fails to contest the 2023 elections. The instructions were very clear, but Biti who could have discouraged that plan did not care to return phonecalls.

You the fun thing, i took Mashwede's screen shot when he was texting a judge regarding Biti, the message was clear Biti haapinde mu parliament and this time around tomunyudza, i send the message to Simba Chikanza to forward it to Biti, i am now being surprised kuti he is blaming — Ernest Mungate (@Erniejo77270484) November 14, 2023

How he now seems to blame his CCC colleagues for his failure to contest is just baffling.

Biti could have gotten ED blocked from attending SADC meetings at the earliest opportunity and in 2022, the Senior Zambian diplomat and Mnangagwa childhood friend, Ambassador Vernon Mwaanga emphasises of this: ” A firm commitment to democracy and to the holding of free and fair elections both the African Union and sad C have got very specific provisions to the protocols demanding that all member States should hold free and credible elections, whose outcome should represent the will of the people ….. The will of the people not the will of the leaders but the will of the people, because the people are the centre of democracy, so it has to be understood that as we move forward as a country and as the continent, that we must respect the wishes of the people by not interfering with elections, and by not interfering with people who are actually going to take part in voting the leaders of their choice.

“This is extremely important, unless members of SADC and the AU adhere to these provisions of the OAU; the AU, and SADC are committed to which we are all committed as member states because we approved those provisions, and it’s important that we should not just approve, we should always make sure that the will of the people is respected. “

Ambassador Mwaanga said under normal circumstances, someone like Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose administration recently banned a film that exposes his 2018 coup, should not be allowed into SADC meetings.

I’m personally very disappointed in this kind of politicking at the expense of Zimbabweans.

#### Lessons from the Past and Implications for the Future

The story of a young man in the 1960s, disparaged by his family but eventually empowered by the Rhodesia Special Branch, further underscores the unconventional pathways to power in Zimbabwe. His journey from a perceived nobody to a significant political player reveals the complex and often unexpected dynamics of power in the country.

The case of Zimbabwe presents a unique and complex landscape where traditional notions of political power and change do not apply. Understanding this context is crucial for anyone seeking to comprehend or influence the political trajectory of the nation. The focus should not be solely on visible figures like Nelson Chamisa but on the broader, more intricate web of power dynamics at play.

### Analyzing the “State Power Now” Reality: Unveiling the CIO’s SADC Facade in Zimbabwe

Recently,, a deceptive political maneuver orchestrated by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) has emerged, misusing the Southern African Development Community (SADC) acronym to mislead the populace. This strategy involves spreading misinformation about supposed SADC meetings and promises of fresh elections, ultimately aiming to foster complacency and inaction among Zimbabweans.

#### The Misleading SADC Narrative

The state has been circulating false narratives claiming that the SADC is advocating for new elections in Zimbabwe. This disinformation serves as a distraction from the urgent need for an immediate transfer of power. It creates a false sense of hope and democratic progress, making the citizens overlook the necessity of immediate action.

#### Debunking the Election Myth

The continuous focus on future elections is a clever ploy by the state to delay genuine change. It instills a belief in the populace that change is achievable through the next electoral cycle, effectively postponing the moment of action indefinitely. This strategy ensures that the current power structures remain unchallenged.

#### The Concept of “State Power Now”

“State Power Now” encapsulates the urgent need for immediate action in Zimbabwe’s political context. It emphasizes that real change and the transfer of power cannot be deferred; it must happen in the present. Waiting for future events like elections only serves the interests of those currently in power, delaying the potential for real transformation.

#### The Role of the CIO

The involvement of the CIO in propagating these falsehoods highlights the state’s commitment to maintaining control. Those echoing the sentiments of waiting for elections, whether intentionally or not, are aiding the state’s agenda. They are diverting attention from the immediate necessity of changing the power dynamics in the country.

#### The Risk of Political Apathy

This tactic induces a sense of political lethargy among the citizens, making them less likely to act against the status quo. The illusion of future elections as a solution perpetuates a passive approach to political change, keeping the current power structures intact.

#### The Imperative of Immediate Power Transfer

The critical need is not for another election, but for an immediate power transfer. The real battle for change lies in the actions taken now, not in future electoral promises. The citizens of Zimbabwe must recognize and see through this facade, understanding that true change requires immediate and decisive action.

In summary, the CIO’s misuse of the SADC name in Zimbabwean politics is a deliberate tactic to mislead and pacify the population, steering them away from the pressing need for immediate power transfer. The concept of “State Power Now” should be the guiding principle for those seeking genuine change in Zimbabwe, emphasizing the urgency of action in the present rather than the false hope of future elections.- ZimEye

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...