Zim Carer Found Dead in Bradford

By A Correspondent | The Bradford community is in mourning following the tragic discovery of Benny Mabhena, a Zimbabwean care assistant, found dead in his home. The news was first shared by Lovington Paraiwa, a colleague from the National Health Service (NHS).

Mabhena, who was employed at a local care home, failed to show up for work, sparking concern among his colleagues. His absence led to the discovery of his body at his residence. Paraiwa highlighted that Mabhena had been battling issues related to alcohol use.

The Bradford Police are now involved, conducting a search for any relatives or next of kin. Mabhena’s sudden passing has left a void in the community, with Paraiwa reaching out to the Zimbabwean community for assistance in finding his family: “Please, please can you ask all the Zim community ASAP,” he wrote.

The impact of Mabhena’s death is deeply felt among his colleagues and the residents he cared for. Described as a compassionate and dedicated worker, his loss is a significant blow to the care home and the community he served.

As the police continue their investigation into the circumstances of his death, the local community and those who knew Mabhena await more information. Further details will be provided as they become available.

