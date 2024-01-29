CCC MPs who Secretly Ganged Up With Mnangagwa’s Lawyer To Falsely Accuse Chamisa Of Dictatorship

Spread the love

By Investigative Reporter | CCC MPs who secretly connived with Emmerson Mnangagwa’s lawyer to betray their voters are ganging up with an award winning internet-Daddy-character to accuse the nation’s most popular leader Nelson Chamisa of causing their own confusion.

– Today, ZimEye resumes broadcast evidence of CCC MPs revealing that their decision to remain in parliament despite their leader @nelsonchamisa’s exit from the contaminated party, is all due to the treacherous CCC MPs’ own unilateral decisions as they work hand in hand with the terror organisation, FAZ, amid dictations/instructions from Emmerson Mnangagwa’s lawyer Lewis Uriri. The CCC MPs’ hurried decisions to work with Mnangagwa’s lawyer, have created confusion in a development that has Chamisa describing them as fraudsters and “beneficiaries of fraud.”

In the interviews being broadcast, an elected MP states unequivocally that FAZ is involved and that there is a USD5000 bribe that has been dangled.

“They then said to me, “be our foot soldier and we won’t oppose you in court. We will then announce that you are saved from the recall.” “They told me to bring US5,000 and we won’t oppose your papers,” one of the elected legislators speaks out saying.

Aside evidence uncovered by ZimEye, are LIVE recordings of Sengezo Tshabangu speaking directly to our undercover reporter, in a pile that shows that the remaining MPs chose to follow dictations by ZANU PF agents’ long drawn operation, nothing to do with Chamisa action or inaction.

All this comes as the self confessing “Daddy” thug has throughout the weekend been announcing govt newspaper Herald findings that say Nelson Chamisa has caused stagnation of action on CCC MPs who have decided to stay inside parliament because he did not consult them, are an accurate record and the work of journalism, in the face of clear revelations since Oct 2023 that show that it is in fact the CCC MPs who secretly connived with ZANU PF against Chamisa.

Meanwhile, the online-thug who makes citizens call him by a gangsterish salutation, “Daddy” proven in multiple prosecutions around the world to manipulate the will-power of rape victims, has a long 6 year history to date of instructing the military to regularly descend on Nelson Chamisa aligned civil society tortured victims at their doctors’ safe houses in order to reduce tension, and he rose to stardom after getting arrested by the same military regime over totally-dismissable charges of incitement to violence.

He also has a reputation of forcing his political views against Chamisa’s reputation onto crowds by shutting discussions through boasts about personal wealth and yet he has flopped the most basic proceeds of crime test done by his former employers when he failed to among other things, declare the name of the UK institution he claims funded his sportscar lifestyle at the age of 25, with which he regularly name-drops a Harare based Dr Maboreke’s name amid complaints by the medic’s family over his attempts to validate the multi million dollar wealth he acquired during the time he changed his own name, and when most of his best friends got convicted of cheque fraud.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...