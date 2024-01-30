Promise Promises Season Of Fighting

By A Correspondent| Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi has promised an explosive season where his party will confront among others issues that forced party leader Nelson Chamisa to walk away from the movement he formed in 2022.

Posting on X formerly Twitter, Mkwananzi said in the coming days they will fight for the local government ministry to effect recalls on Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume and others.

He said they will also fight that their candidates who were barred from contesting in the 3 February by-elections be allowed to participate in line with national laws.

“In the coming days, we are going to fight for the following items: That the recall letter submitted by the party to the ministry of local government, public works and national housing on Monday the 15th of January 2023 be expedited and effected,” said Mkwananzi.

“That our candidates for the 3rd of February 2023 by-elections who are about to be unlawfully barred from participating be allowed to contest in line with the laws of Zimbabwe. It is a paradox that purported opposition leaders are at the forefront of barring fellow opposition leaders from contesting,” added Mkwananzi.

He added that they will also fight to have Proportional representatives in senate, parliament and council reinstated.

“That all our Proportional Representatives in senate, parliament and council who were unlawfully recalled be retained as they had been selected by our leader and President Advocate Nelson Chamisa after the 23rd of August 2023 disputed elections,” said Mkwananzi.

Finally, Mkwananzi said they want former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala unconditionally released from prison and compensated for wrongful arrest and illegal detention.

“That Hon Job Sikhala be immediately and unconditionally released from prison and compensated for the wrongful arrest and illegal detention,” Mkwananzi added.

