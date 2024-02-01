therearefarbetterwaystoendpoverty #endpovertynow

From School Dropout to Controversial Millionaire: The Unpredictable Journey of Wicknell Chivayo

By A Correspondent

Wicknell Chivayo’s path diverged from conventional education as he left school during his second year.

At the age of 15, he secured a position as a wages clerk at a local bus company, only to later venture into the world of illegal money changing at Harare’s Union Avenue Flea Market (now Kwame Nkrumah Avenue).

Amidst allegations of fraudulent activities, Chivayo was accused of pilfering US$6 million from an investor in Victoria Falls, alongside two accomplices.

This led to a 2-year prison sentence (2004-2006) at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, with reports suggesting that 8 years of the sentence were suspended.

Post-incarceration, Chivayo’s fortune took an unexpected turn, catapulting him into millionaire status practically overnight.

Rumors circulate that he claimed his first million rand at the age of 19 and his first million dollars at 23.In recent times, the controversial business magnate has gained attention for his generous gifting of vehicles.

The latest recipient is Jah Prayzah, a popular musician, who received a vehicle valued at US $180,000 from Chivayo.

Interestingly, Chivayo has undergone a transformation in his personal life, now being associated with an apostolic church.

